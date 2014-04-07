Vocus to be taken private in $446.5 mln deal

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 7 Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud-based marketing and public relations software, said it would be bought by private equity firm GTCR Valor Merger Sub Inc for about $446.5 million.
GTCR will offer $18 per Vocus share, representing a premium of 48 percent to Vocus's closing share price on Friday.
GTCR will also buy Vocus's Series A convertible preferred stock for $77.3 million.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014.
Shares of Beltsville, Maryland-based Vocus closed at $12.18 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .