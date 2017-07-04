FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 小时前
Australia's Vocus opens books for KKR to conduct due diligence
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 晚上11点00分 / 11 小时前

Australia's Vocus opens books for KKR to conduct due diligence

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would allow KKR & Co LP to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis, after the private equity giant made a $1.66 billion takeover offer for the Australian internet company in June.

"We believe it is in the best interests of shareholders to grant KKR due diligence to explore whether a potential whole of company proposal is available that takes into account the benefits that the plan delivers," Vocus Chairman David Spence said in a statement.

Vocus also added that its shareholders do not have to take any action at this time.

Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below