Cloud marketing firm Vocus explores sale- sources

NEW YORK, March 12 Vocus Inc, a
provider of cloud marketing software, is looking to sell itself
and has attracted interest from industry rivals and private
equity firms, according to several people familiar with the
matter.
Online marketing company ConstantContact, web services
company Web.com Group Inc and private equity firm GTCR
are among the parties interested in buying Vocus, one of the
people said.
The company is working with investment bank Stifel on the
potential sale, the people said, asking not to be named because
the process is not public. Representatives for Vocus, Stifel,
Web.com, GTCR and ConstantContact could not be immediately
reached for comment.