UPDATE 1-Cloud marketing firm Vocus explores sale -sources

By Nicola Leske
NEW YORK, March 12 Vocus Inc, a
provider of cloud marketing software, is looking to sell itself
and has attracted interest from industry rivals and private
equity firms, according to several people familiar with the
matter.
Online marketing company ConstantContact, web services
company Web.com Group Inc and private equity firm GTCR
are among the parties interested in buying Vocus, one of the
people said.
The company is working with investment bank Stifel on the
potential sale, the people said, asking not to be named because
the process is not public.
A spokeswoman for Vocus said the company did not comment on
rumors or speculation. Representatives for Stifel, Web.com, GTCR
and ConstantContact could not be immediately reached for
comment.
ConstantContact and Web.com are willing to offer around $17
per share with bids due the first week of April, one of the
people said.
The Beltsville, Maryland-based company had non-GAAP revenue
of $187 million last year.