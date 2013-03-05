版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 15:19 BJT

BRIEF-Vodafone launches motor insurance pilot

LONDON, March 5 Vodafone Group PLC : * Strategic alliance with Towers Watson * Vodafone Group Plc -and Towers Watson launch telematics usage-based

insurance service

