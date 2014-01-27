版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Vodafone shares down 6 percent after AT&T rules out a bid

Jan 27 Vodafone Group PLC : * Shares down 6 percent after AT&T says it will not bid for the group * For more news, please click here
