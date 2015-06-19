Vodafone hires Telekom Austria CEO to run German business

LONDON, June 19 Vodafone has recruited
Hannes Ametsreiter, the outgoing chief executive of Telekom
Austria, to run its German business, the firm's
biggest market where it is struggling in the face of fierce
competition.
The world's second biggest mobile operator said on Friday
that Ametsreiter would take on the German CEO job on October 1
after he unexpectedly announced this week that he was quitting
his Austrian role. Shares in Telekom Austria have fallen 4
percent since the news broke.
Ametsreiter, the former marketing chief of Telekom Austria,
became CEO in 2009 and steered the former state monopoly through
its acquisition by Carlos Slim's America Movil last
year. He ensured that Vienna would remain the headquarters of
Slim's central and eastern European telecoms empire.
"Hannes is an experienced industry leader with an extensive
background in convergence, marketing and brand," said Vodafone
CEO Vittorio Colao. "We are delighted to welcome him to
Vodafone."
Britain's Vodafone posted a rise in quarterly sales for the
first time in nearly three years in May, but a weak performance
in Germany took the shine off the results.
Vodafone is in fierce competition with Deutsche Telekom
in Germany where the former state monopoly is
regaining market share thanks to increasing mobile data
consumption by smartphone users.
Vodafone is integrating cable operator Kabel Deutschland
which it bought in 2013 to help it better compete with Deutsche
Telekom by selling multiple services such as fixed and mobile
broadband.
