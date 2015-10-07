Vodafone goes back to basics after failed Liberty deal

* Investors waiting for progress in European operations
* Vodafone should float Indian mobile business - bankers
* Liberty deal could return to frame in 12-18 months
By Leila Abboud, Pamela Barbaglia and Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 7 With a $120 billion merger with
Liberty Global off the table, Vodafone boss
Vittorio Colao needs his strategy of higher network investments
and acquisitions of European cable companies to start paying
off, quickly.
The world's second-largest mobile operator abandoned talks
with John Malone's Liberty last week over valuation
disagreements that would have seen a swap of assets or a broader
merger that could have helped Vodafone, in one fell swoop, offer
mobile, broadband and TV in its biggest markets.
Instead the focus now returns to the unglamorous effort to
get revenues and profit growing steadily again, especially in
Germany and Spain where Vodafone spent 15 billion euros buying
cable players Kabel Deutschland and Ono to compete with local
leaders Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica.
In addition to operational progress, several bankers said
Vodafone should also move ahead with floating its Indian mobile
business, its biggest emerging market holding, so as to show the
value within the company.
One person familiar with the situation said management focus
would now return to running its biggest markets, including
attacking the former state-owned monopolies that it competes
with on regulatory and commercial fronts.
"We really need to see an operational turnaround in Europe
in this fiscal year. That is priority number 1, 2, and 3,
including the integration of cable assets in Germany and Spain,"
said Bruno Grandsard, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment
Management, Vodafone's tenth-biggest shareholder with a 1
percent stake.
"Then they need to continue to develop an approach to
accessing fixed assets in markets where they don't have them
like Britain, Italy, and the Netherlands."
Were Vodafone to make those improvements, it would not only
keep investors on side but put the firm in a stronger position
for when Liberty comes calling again - as it is expected to do.
Bankers believe a Vodafone and Liberty deal holds the
promise of some 20 billion euros in cost savings - largely
reaped from Britain and Germany - which could draw the pair back
to the table in about 12 to 18 months time.
Another factor is what happens to the relative valuations of
telecoms and cable, which could determine who has the upper hand
in future talks and whether a largely share-based deal is
possible. European telecoms are trading around six to 6.5 times
forward earnings for next year, while cable is 8.5 to 9 times.
People close to both companies said the firms had not yet
given up on a deal and were separately examining options for a
future attempt.
TUMULTUOUS TIMES
The would-be alliance between one of Europe's biggest mobile
operators and its biggest cable provider is emblematic of the
tumult in the industry as carriers in the region increasingly
sell all-inclusive bundles of fixed and mobile communications,
along with television and broadband.
It also comes amidst a wider mergers and acquisitions spree,
which has redrawn the map in several markets, and prompted
scrutiny from competition regulators who recently blocked a deal
over concerns that people would pay higher prices.
The move to so-called triple and quad-play bundles, which is
most developed in France and Spain and growing in Britain and
Germany, also reflects the need operators have for strong fixed
networks to carry ballooning mobile data traffic.
Vodafone's answer has been not only to buy up some cable
companies, but also to spend 19 billion pounds ($29 billion) on
upgrading its networks globally. The investment programme dubbed
Project Spring has six months left to run.
In its biggest market Germany, where Vodafone bought Kabel
Deutschland (KDG) in October 2013, the carrier has struggled to
keep up with Deutsche Telekom. Service revenue
dropped 3.2 percent in the year to March 2015, excluding KDG,
although in its most recent quarter, when it included KDG
numbers, it was down only 1.2 percent.
Strategic errors such as focusing network investments on
rural areas rather than urban, and a badly executed plan to sell
more mobile contracts directly to consumers rather than through
retail partners also caused problems.
Nor has the picture been much brighter in Britain where
Vodafone could be weakened by a wave of dealmaking.
Broadband leader BT has agreed to buy the biggest
mobile operator EE, and number four mobile player Hutchison's
3 is hoping to swallow Telefonica's 02, which
would leave Vodafone in third place in its home market.
Vodafone is planning on launching its own pay-TV service in
Britain but the offering is likely to be weak in comparison to
those offered by BT and market leader Sky.
"Vodafone needs to show that quad play works - they spent
billions on cable deals, they need to show it was worth it," a
sector banker said. "Usually you need at least 2-3 years after
deals to see if it worked well or not, so the crunch period is
coming."
Vodafone's shares have fallen 4.6 percent this year while
the European telecoms index is up 4.5 percent.
EMERGING MARKETS
In parallel to the work in Europe, some bankers believe
Vodafone must streamline or separate its emerging market
businesses, the largest of which are India, South Africa, and
Turkey, to facilitate a deal with Liberty, which is only present
in Europe and Latin America.
Given the companies respective market capitalisations, with
Vodafone worth 57 billion pounds ($83 billion) and Liberty $39.9
billion, hiving off Vodafone's emerging market units would make
structuring a deal easier since it could then combine the
remainder of its Europe activities with Liberty.
Liberty saw Vodafone's emerging market business as a
stumbling block in the recent talks because it could not judge
its quality or value.
Vodafone has said it is weighing the idea of an initial
public offering in India. A long-running tax dispute and an
upcoming spectrum auction could make valuing the unit
challenging.
"Vodafone needs to maximize value from their emerging market
holdings in order to have more flexibility and more optionality
to negotiate a better deal with Liberty," another banker said.
"This is a key step and it doesn't matter whether the
emerging market deals happen before or during negotiations with
Liberty, what matters is that the right structure is in place."
($1 = 0.6577 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Emiliano Mellino;
editing by Susan Thomas)