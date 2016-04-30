Vodafone picks BofA, Kotak, UBS as global coordinators for India IPO-IFR

HONG KONG, April 30 British telecoms operator Vodafone has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA), Kotak Investment Banking and UBS as joint global coordinators for the IPO of its Indian unit, IFR reported.

The IPO is expected to raise $2 billion-$3 billion, the report said, citing two sources close to the matter.

Vodafone had organised pitch meetings for banks on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the report added. Reuters reported last week that Vodafone had invited foreign and Indian banks to pitch for its long-awaited Indian IPO.

Vodafone was not immediately available for comment outside its regular business hours. BofA, Kotak and UBS did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)