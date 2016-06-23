Vodafone plans to file for India IPO in Aug, listing seen in Q4 -sources

HONG KONG, June 23 Vodafone Group is
likely to file a draft prospectus for the planned IPO of its
Indian business in August with the listing expected in the
fourth quarter, in a deal seen raising as much as $2.5 billion,
people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The British telecoms group, India's largest mobile operator
after Bharti Airtel, has begun work on the prospectus
that would incorporate the Indian unit's financials for the
first half of the calendar year, they said.
Vodafone hired Bank of America Corp, India's Kotak
Investment Banking, UBS AG in April as global
coordinators for the IPO, set to be India's biggest stock market
listing since 2010..
A London-based Vodafone spokesman declined to comment on the
timeline, saying the potential India IPO was a "lengthy process"
and no decision would be made until the company was at the end
of it. Sources declined to be identified as the information is
not public.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Denny Thomas and Susan Fenton)