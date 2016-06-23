UPDATE 1-Vodafone to file prospectus for Indian listing in August - sources

* IPO expected to raise as much as $2.5 billion
HONG KONG, June 23 Vodafone Group is
likely to file a draft prospectus for a planned listing of its
Indian business in August ahead of a market debut in the fourth
quarter, in a deal expected to raise as much as $2.5 billion,
people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Vodafone's plans come against the backdrop of an 18 percent
rise in India's broader share market index in the past
four months, which has boosted the outlook for new share sales
in the near-term.
The company had been expected to aim for early next year for
the listing, set to be India's biggest since 2010.
The British telecoms group, India's largest mobile operator
after Bharti Airtel, has begun work on the prospectus
that would include the Indian division's financial results for
the first half of the calendar year, the people said.
Vodafone hired Bank of America Corp, India's Kotak
Investment Banking, UBS AG in April as global
coordinators for the initial public offering.
Europe's biggest mobile telecoms group also hired Deutsche
Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc and ICICI
Securities, part of India's ICICI Bank to help with
the offering.
A London-based Vodafone spokesman declined to comment on the
timeline, saying the potential India IPO was a lengthy process
and no decision would be made until the company was at the end
of it.
Sources, who declined to be identified as the information is
not public, said that the exact timing of the IPO would depend
on local stock market conditions.
Vodafone had first raised the prospect of a listing in India
as early as 2011. The company said in November last year it had
started preparations for a float.
Vodafone, one of the largest corporate investors in Asia's
third-largest economy, is expected to use the proceeds to buy
additional radio spectrum and further expand its operations
across India's crowded market.
The British company entered India in 2007, when it bought a
majority stake in Hutchison Essar. Since 2014, it has wholly
owned the Indian business, which operates in a market that has
over a billion mobile users - the second-biggest global market
behind China.
Vodafone's India business had 198 million subscribers as of
end-April, with about a 19.1 percent share of the total market,
according to data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
In the financial year ended March 31, the Indian business
reported 5 percent growth in its total revenue to 449 billion
Indian rupees ($6.68 billion), while its net debt stood at about
815 billion rupees.
($1 = 67.2400 Indian rupees)
