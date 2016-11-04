Vodafone sells Dutch fixed-line operations to T-Mobile

(Help with slug please)

AMSTERDAM Nov 4 Vodafone's Dutch subsidiary said on Friday it had sold fixed-line operations with around 150,000 customers to Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile Nederland for an undisclosed sum.

Vodafone agreed to sell the operations as a concession to European Union regulators in order to gain approval for the larger merger of Vodafone's Dutch operations with Liberty Global's Dutch subsidiary Ziggo.

Vodafone is the second-largest mobile provider in the Netherlands, while Ziggo is the biggest cable company.

Together they are expected to form a strong competitor to KPN, the former Dutch state telecommunications company. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)