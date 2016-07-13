Vodafone, Liberty Global offer EU concessions over Dutch deal

BRUSSELS, July 13 - Vodafone and Liberty Global have offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for their plan to merge their Dutch telecoms operations to better compete with KPN.

The companies made their offer on July 12, according to a filing on the European Commission website, which did not give further details.

Telecoms companies usually offer to divest infrastructure assets to rivals to head off competition concerns.

The EU antitrust authority, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Aug. 3, is expected to seek feedback from competitors and other interested parties before deciding whether to accept the offer or demand more concessions. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)