Vodafone to invest 7 bln stg as trading slumps

LONDON Nov 12 Britain's Vodafone plans
to spend 7 billion pounds on its networks following the sale of
its U.S. business, ramping up investment after it posted a
record fall in quarterly organic service revenue.
The world's second-largest mobile operator, which agreed a
deal in September to sell its U.S. arm to Verizon Communications
for $130 billion, said it would spend 7 billion pounds
($11.18 billion) by March 2016 to improve its networks in a bid
to set it apart from rivals.
The group announced the details of its "Project Spring"
spending programme as it reported first half results showing the
pressures across the group.
Organic service revenue - its key ongoing revenue
measurement which strips out the impact of one-off costs such as
handset sales - was down 4.9 percent in the second quarter due
to very weak trading in Europe.
That was worse than the 3.5 percent fall recorded in the
first quarter and well below the last record fall of 4.2 percent
in the fourth quarter.
The investment, which is likely to prompt rivals to respond,
is designed to improve network quality across Vodafone's
footprint, to meet the demand of consumers who want to access
the internet on the go via smartphones and tablets.