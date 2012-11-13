REFILE-UPDATE 1-Vodafone takes 6 bln stg writedown on Europe

LONDON Nov 13 Vodafone wrote down the
value of its business in Spain and Italy by 5.9 billion pounds
and lowered its full-year outlook on Tuesday after reporting its
first fall since 2010 in its key organic service revenue metric.
The British company posted a 1.4 percent fall in group
organic service revenue in the second quarter due to the sharp
slowdown in its southern European business.
It also said it expected its free cash flow for the year to
be in the lower half of the guidance range for the full year.
Vodafone was hit by customers trying to make fewer calls in
southern Europe, the weakening of currencies in its major
markets and the slowdown of still-solid growth in emerging
markets such as India and South Africa.
It has been helped however by the strong performance of its
joint venture Verizon Wireless in the United States. It said it
expected to get a 2.4 billion pound dividend from Verizon
Wireless by the end of the year and said it would start a 1.5
billion pound share buyback programme.
"We have continued to make progress on our strategic
priorities over the last six months, with good growth in data
and emerging markets in particular," Chief Executive Vittorio
Colao said.
"In the short-term, however, our results reflect tougher
market conditions, mainly in Southern Europe."
Group service revenue, which reflects ongoing income and not
one-off items such as handsets, was down 1.4 percent on an
organic basis in the second quarter. It was down by 11.3 percent
in southern Europe, up 0.7 percent in northern Europe and up 4.1
percent in its emerging markets.
Espirito Santo analyst Will Draper said the top-line revenue
and earnings looked to be in line but said free cash flow had
missed forecasts.
Free cash flow for the first half was 2.2 billion pounds,
compared with an analyst forecast of 2.5 billion pounds.