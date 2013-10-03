UPDATE 1-Vodafone CFO Halford to leave next year

LONDON Oct 3 Britain's Vodafone said on
Thursday its chief financial officer Andy Halford will leave the
group next year after the completion of its $130 billion deal to
sell its U.S. wireless business to Verizon Communications Inc
.
After almost nine years in the role Vodafone said Halford
wanted to leave the firm at the end of March 2014, adding that
he would be replaced by Nick Read, currently chief executive of
its Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific region.
Read, who has also served as the group's UK CEO, will be
appointed group CFO-designate on Jan. 1, 2014, joining the board
in April, Vodafone said.
Halford joined the firm in 1999 and was named CFO of Verizon
Wireless - Vodafone's US joint venture with Verizon
Communications Inc. - in 2002. He was appointed to the Vodafone
board as group CFO in 2005.
Verizon agreed in September to pay $130 billion to buy
Vodafone's 45 percent stake in its U.S. wireless business,
signing history's third largest corporate deal to bring an end
to an often tense 14-year marriage.
Read will be replaced in the regional role by Serpil Timuray
on Jan. 1.
Shares in Vodafone were up 1.4 percent to 221.90 pence at
1057 GMT.