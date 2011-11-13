版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 00:51 BJT

Vodafone better play than Verizon - Barron's

Nov 13 Vodafone Group (VOD.L) is a better way to invest in the performance of Verizon Wireless than Verizon Communications (VZ.N) is, with a cheaper price and a larger dividend, Barron's said in its latest issue.

Barron's said Vodafone shares could provide a 35 percent annual total return over the next two years, including dividends.

The publication also quoted investors saying Vodafone deserved a higher valuation because of its emerging-market exposure and better asset mix. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz)

