Vodafone better play than Verizon - Barron's

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based bond fund sales soar in latest week -Lipper

(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e