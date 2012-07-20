Vodafone organic growth slumps in first quarter

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON, July 20 Vodafone, the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter, dragged down by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse performance in Britain.
The British firm has outperformed its peers in the last year but the tough conditions across Europe forced the group to cut its medium-term outlook and write down the value of its assets by 4 billion pounds in May, as customers sought to save money by making fewer calls.
On Friday, Vodafone posted first quarter group service revenue of 9.98 billion pounds, reflecting organic growth year-on-year of 0.6 percent, which was below the Reuters-compiled consensus of 0.9 percent.
The 0.6 percent compared to the surprisingly strong 2.3 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter, which benefited from a leap year.
The group has stood out from its peers in the past, including paying a record dividend, as strength in emerging markets, Germany, Britain and Turkey offset a slump in spending in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.