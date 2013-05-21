版本:
Vodafone says comfortable with Verizon Wireless status quo

LONDON May 21 Vodafone said on Tuesday that it was very comfortable with its successful U.S. joint venture Verizon Wireless, but if an offer materialized that would benefit it more than the status quo, it would consider it.

Vodafone's partner Verizon Communications has made little secret of its desire to buy out Vodafone in a multi-billion dollar deal that would be one of the largest of all time.

Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao told journalists at a briefing that if an offer came in that was more advantageous than the current joint venture situation, the company would consider it.

He was speaking after the company reported its biggest ever fall in key quarterly organic service revenue.
