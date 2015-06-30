Germany's cartel office would examine Vodafone-Liberty deal

BONN, Germany, June 30 Germany's cartel office
would scrutinise any proposed asset swap between Vodafone
and Liberty Global in Europe's biggest
economy, it said on Tuesday.
Vodafone and Liberty have begun talks on swapping selected
assets. No further details have been revealed by the companies,
but Germany is one of the top markets where the two overlap.
"We would look at it closely," cartel office President
Andreas Mundt told journalists when asked about a possible
combination of cable and mobile assets in Germany.
Such a deal could attract the attention of EU competition
authorities, but Mundt said that the German cartel office may
seek to conduct its own investigation.
Asked whether the cartel office would be likely to approve
such a deal, he said that every case is different, noting that
numerous takeover deals are "in the air" in the cable sector.
Two years ago the cartel office blocked a plan by Kabel
Deutschland to acquire smaller rival Tele Columbus.
Kabel Deutschland was subsequently bought by Vodafone.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by David Goodman)