REFILE-UPDATE 3-Vodafone ties up with Liberty in Dutch deal to take on KPN

(Adds comments by Vodafone, analysts; refiled to add link to
related commentary))
* Venture to rank as 2nd-largest telco in the Netherlands
* Vodafone to pay 1 billion euros cash to Liberty
* Entity would have had 2015 sales of 4.41 billion euros
* Operating profit seen at roughly 1.9 billion
* Vodafone shares down 0.5 pct
By Toby Sterling and Paul Sandle
AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Feb 16 Mobile telecoms network
operator Vodafone and cable company Liberty Global
have agreed to combine their Dutch operations to
create a stronger package of TV, broadband Internet and mobile,
aiming to better take on former incumbent KPN.
Vodafone will pay 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) cash to
John Malone's group to equalize their stakes in the venture,
which will rank as the second-largest telecoms company after KPN
in the Netherlands.
The Dutch venture is a local solution to a wider problem
facing both companies - the increasing demand for converged
services in Europe that former incumbents are often better
placed to meet.
Vodafone and Liberty had been in talks about combining
operations in as many as seven European markets last year. Those
negotiations failed, but were resurrected this year only focused
on the Netherlands.
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said the Dutch
venture was not a blueprint for similar deals, for example in
Britain, where Liberty owns cable TV network Virgin Media.
"There is no read-through to a wider deal and it is not
currently under consideration," he told reporters on Tuesday.
"Our strategy is an evolutionary strategy which has to be market
by market."
U.S.-based Liberty's Ziggo is by far the largest cable TV
operator in the Netherlands, while Vodafone is the
second-biggest mobile network operator behind KPN. Colao said
the combination would provide a strong alternative to KPN.
"We are stronger in mobile and in enterprise but we are
reliant on wholesale access for fibre," he said. "Ziggo has a
nationwide cable and fibre network, scale in high-speed
broadband and leadership in TV, but today is reliant on
wholesale ... access on Vodafone's network."
GREATER SYNERGIES
Analysts at Citi said they saw the deal as positive for both
sides, compared with taking no action, with Liberty gaining the
most. "They have, for now, passed on the opportunity of
combining the parent companies, a move that could have tapped
into much greater synergies, and so risk disappointing some
investors," the bank said.
Shares in Vodafone were down 0.5 percent at 208.5 pence by
1035 GMT.
The tie-up will also create a stronger competitor to smaller
players Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom unit
T-Mobile. In the Netherlands Tele2 is attempting to scale up its
operations, while Deutsche Telekom has been attempting to sell
T-Mobile to private equity investors.
Colao said neither company wanted to leave the Netherlands
market so an equal joint venture was the solution. He
acknowledged some other joint ventures in European telecoms had
not endured, but said Vodafone successfully operated many such
structures worldwide, including a JV with Hutchison in
Australia.
The fact that the two companies' Dutch operations were
"highly complementary" boded well, he said, adding: "Is that a
recipe for eternity? I don't know ... But to be sure its a very
stable and fruitful combination. Time will tell."
The Dutch entity would have had 2015 sales of 4.41 billion
euros and operating profit of roughly 1.9 billion, the companies
said.
They said they would see savings of 280 million euros per
year from the fifth year after the closing of the deal, which
they expect towards the end of 2016.
Morgan Stanley, Robey Warshaw and UBS advised Vodafone,
while Goldman Sachs and LionTree Advisors worked for Liberty.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dan Grebler and David Holmes)