Vodafone says Liberty Global tie-up talks ended

LONDON, Sept 28 Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, said on Monday it had ended talks with Liberty Global about an exchange of assets.

Vodafone said in June it was considering swapping some businesses with Liberty, Europe's biggest cable company, a move that would enable the groups to sell the packages of mobile, fixed-line, broadband and television increasingly offered by rivals.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

