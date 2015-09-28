Vodafone, Liberty talks broke down on asset values-source

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON, Sept 28 Talks between Vodafone and Liberty Global collapsed because the two companies could not agree on the valuation of assets on either side, but the door has not closed on potential future discussions, according to a person close to the talks.
The asset-swap discussions centred on "Liberty's German cable assets and cable assets elsewhere in Europe", the source said.
Liberty owns Germany's second largest cable firm, Unitymedia, while Vodafone bought its bigger rival Kabel Deutschland in 2013. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Martinne Geller and David Holmes)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.