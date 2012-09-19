版本:
New Issue-Vodafone Group sells $2 bln 2-part notes

Sept 19 Vodafone Group PLC on Wednesday
sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Mitsubishi, and Morgan Stanley were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: VODAFONE GROUP PLC

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 1.25 PCT    MATURITY    09/26/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.691   FIRST PAY   03/26/2013
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 1.314 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/26/2012
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 62.5 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.50 PCT    MATURITY    09/26/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.699   FIRST PAY   03/26/2013
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.649 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/26/2012
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 87.5 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

