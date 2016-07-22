UPDATE 2-Vodafone says Germany, Spain and Italy drive sales growth

* Q1 revenue rises 2.2 pct, beating forecasts of 1.9 pct
* Spain, Germany and Italy perform strongly, UK lags
* Shares up 4.5 pct
(Adds CEO reaction, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 22 Spain, Germany and Italy helped
Vodafone to produce stronger than expected first-quarter
sales growth despite a drag from European Union roaming charge
cuts and a weak home market.
The world's second-largest mobile operator said on Friday
Europe was stable, with three out of its four biggest markets
doing well. Europe only returned to growth for Vodafone in the
final quarter of 2015/2016 after five years of contraction due
to sluggish economies in the region.
The notable exception was Britain, where Vodafone has been
trying to fix problems encountered with a new billing system.
The company also said it was too early to tell what Brexit would
mean for Vodafone's business.
Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said the group was making
good progress in Europe, led by Germany, Spain and Italy. "We
are focused on improving our performance in the UK," he said.
Vodafone's performance marked an eighth consecutive
quarterly rise in its main growth measure - organic service
revenue.
"This momentum should steadily raise confidence in the
sustainability of the recent return to growth, and underpins our
belief that this growth profile is now top-tier amongst the
incumbent Telco universe," JP Morgan Cazenove said in a note.
Shares in Vodafone topped the FTSE 100 gainers. They were
trading up 4.5 percent at 235.5 pence by 0858 GMT.
Analysts at Citi said they saw the 2.2 percent rise in
organic revenue to 12.3 billion euros ($13.55 billion) as a
"modest beat". "The solid progress in Germany and Spain is
encouraging."
Growth of 0.3 percent in Europe beat analysts' forecasts of
a flat result. Sales in Britain fell 3.2 percent, more than
expected.
Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific (AMAP) grew by 7.7
percent in the three months to end-June, also beating analyst
forecasts for a 7 percent rise.
"Our growth momentum in AMAP remains strong, with excellent
performance in South Africa, Turkey and Egypt and ongoing
recovery in India," Colao said.
He said a planned listing of Vodafone's Indian operation
would provide clarity on its value, giving it more flexibility
to pursue options like a deeper tie-up with Liberty Global
, although no talks were ongoing or were planned.
LOOKING ABROAD
Vodafone has floated the idea of switching its home base to
another European country after Britain voted to leave the
European Union last month.
Colao said it was too soon to have any clarity on this. "Our
position is we continue to care a lot for the single digital
market," he said. "We believe pragmatic solutions will be found
to make sure Britain does not get disadvantaged from not being
part of it."
Vodafone has switched to reporting in euros from pounds -
reflecting the relatively bigger size of its combined euro zone
businesses, which make up about half of its sales.
In the short term, the company was seeing more shifts in
traffic on its networks from the threat of terrorism in some
tourist markets, Colao said.
Holiday makers from Britain and Germany have shifted from
destinations like Turkey and North Africa this year in favour of
perceived safer locations like Spain, holiday companies have
said.
Vodafone is making less money from business and consumer
calls when people travel after the EU cut charges at the end of
April. Roaming charges will be abolished in June 2017.
But Colao said more than half of calls made when travelling
were now included in bundles, a move that was boosting overall
usage and helping to compensate for the roaming cuts.
The drag on revenue from roaming charges was 40 basis points
in the quarter, although analysts at Mirabaud said they believed
the changes would have a bigger impact in the second quarter.
Analysts had expected Vodafone to report organic service
revenue growth of 1.9 percent, against underlying growth of 1.8
percent in the final quarter of 2015/16.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Jane Merriman)