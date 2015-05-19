CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Britain's Vodafone returns to quarterly sales growth

(Corrects figure in paragraph 4)
* Posts Q4 revenue growth of 0.1 percent
* Forecasts organic core earnings growth
* Shares down after strong run
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 19 Britain's Vodafone posted
a rise in quarterly sales for the first time in nearly three
years on Tuesday in the clearest sign yet that Europe's mobile
market is edging towards recovery.
The world's second largest mobile operator has been hit hard
by the constraints on consumer spending in its big European
markets and by regulator-imposed price cuts. But on Tuesday it
finally forecast 2016 core earnings growth on an organic basis
following seven straight years of declines.
The full-year results follow updates from the likes of
Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom which also
showed signs of gradual, if slow, improvement.
Vodafone, which has 446 million mobile customers in
countries ranging from Albania to Ireland, Qatar, India, South
Africa and New Zealand, saw small improvements in Italy, Spain
and Portugal while its biggest market Germany remained weak
because mobile phone bills there fell.
"We have seen increasing signs of stabilisation in many
of our European markets, supported by improvements in our
commercial execution and very strong demand for data," Chief
Executive Vittorio Colao said.
Shares in the group slipped 1.6 percent in early trading,
pulling back from a 9 percent rise in just over two months as
investors anticipated better results.
Analysts believe the European mobile market is set to
stabilise in 2015 and 2016 and should return to top-line growth
after that, helped by demand for the more expensive fixed-line
fibre services and superfast 4G mobile connections.
They believe Vodafone should be well placed to reap the
rewards after it embarked on a programme to bolster its mobile
speeds and either build or buy superfast fixed-line broadband
networks.
"We have significant opportunities ahead of us, with only 13
percent of our European mobile customers using 4G, and our
market share in fixed services only a fraction of our share in
mobile," it said.
Vodafone reported a rise in fourth-quarter organic service
revenue of 0.1 percent, which followed 10 quarters of declines.
It also forecast a range for 2015-16 core earnings of 11.5
billion pounds ($18.0 billion) to 12 billion pounds, which would
indicate core organic earnings growth.
The group said it also intended to grow its dividends per
share annually after a 2 percent rise.
Analysts at Citi said the results and guidance were in line
with forecasts. "We see the positives as probably not quite
positive enough to keep the stock moving up today," they said.
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle and Sophie
Walker)