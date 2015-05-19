UPDATE 3-Vodafone's return to growth hints at wider sector recovery

* Posts Q4 revenue growth of 0.1 percent
* Forecasts 2016 organic core earnings growth
* Shares down after strong run
(Adds details, reaction)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 19 Britain's Vodafone posted
a rise in quarterly sales for the first time in nearly three
years on Tuesday in the clearest sign yet that Europe's mobile
market is edging towards recovery.
The world's second largest mobile operator has been hit hard
by the constraints on consumer spending in its big European
markets, fierce competition in India and by regulator-imposed
price cuts around the world.
But on Tuesday it finally forecast 2016 core earnings growth
on an organic basis following seven straight years of declines.
That follows updates from the likes of Telefonica
and Deutsche Telekom which also showed signs of
gradual, if slow, improvement in Europe.
Vodafone, which has 446 million mobile customers in
countries ranging from Albania to Ireland, Qatar, India, South
Africa and New Zealand, posted fourth quarter organic service
revenue, which strips out one off costs such as handsets, up 0.1
percent following 10 quarters of declines.
That was helped by 6 percent growth from the Africa, Middle
East and Asia Pacific division and an improvement in Europe
where it fell by 2.4 percent, compared with the 2.7 percent fall
in the previous quarter.
"We have seen increasing signs of stabilisation in many
of our European markets, supported by improvements in our
commercial execution and very strong demand for data," Chief
Executive Vittorio Colao said.
Shares in the group slipped 2 percent in early trading,
pulling back from a 9 percent rise in just over two months as
investors anticipated the better results.
"For some time now, Vodafone has been trying to shake off
the shackles of being regarded as a company which is "ex growth"
and today's annual reflection points toward some future
promise," said Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
BRIGHTER FUTURE
Analysts believe the European mobile market is set to
stabilise in 2015 and 2016 and should return to top-line growth
after that, helped by demand for the more expensive fixed-line
fibre services and superfast 4G mobile connections.
They believe Vodafone should be well placed to reap the
rewards after it embarked on a programme called Project Spring
which was designed to bolster its mobile speeds and either build
or buy superfast fixed-line broadband networks.
"We have significant opportunities ahead of us, with only 13
percent of our European mobile customers using 4G, and our
market share in fixed services only a fraction of our share in
mobile," it said.
The one weak spot in the results was Germany, where it was
hit by stiff competition. The group said the CEO of Vodafone
Germany, Jens Schulte-Bockum, would stand down during the
2015-16 financial year.
One other longer-term concern for Vodafone investors has
been the thought that it could seek to upgrade its networks in
one go by buying Europe's biggest cable operator Liberty Global
.
Analysts at Jefferies said they would like to hear the
company predict strengthening revenue trends through the year.
"We view this as key to reassuring investors on Project
Spring delivery and calming fears that Vodafone may need to
reinforce itself with Liberty in due course," they said.
Vodafone forecast a range for 2015-16 core earnings of 11.5
billion pounds ($18.0 billion) to 12 billion pounds, which would
indicate core organic earnings growth of between 1 to 5 percent.
The group said it also intended to grow its dividends per
share annually after a 2 percent rise in 2014-15.
Analysts at Citi said the results and guidance were in line
with forecasts. "We see the positives as probably not quite
positive enough to keep the stock moving up today," they said.
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle and Sophie
Walker)