EU to clear UK mobile operators' e-wallet plan -source

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 European Union regulators will
approve plans by British mobile operators Vodafone, O2
and Everything Everywhere to set up a joint venture to allow
users to make payments and purchases with their phones, a person
following the deal said on Tuesday.
Vodafone, Telefonica's 02 and Everything Everywhere
, which is owned by France Telecom and
Deutsche Telekom, aim to compete with similar mobile
payment services from Google, Apple and
Facebook.
The mobile wallet scheme, called Project Oscar, allows users
to use their mobile for transactions, instead of using cash or
cards. It can also be used by retailers, banks and advertisers.
The European Commission is expected to give approval this
week, ahead of a Sept. 19 deadline, said the person, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
"It will be unconditional clearance," the person said.
The Commission declined to comment.