UPDATE 1-EU to clear UK mobile operators' e-wallet plan-source

* Plan involves Vodafone, O2 and Everything Everywhere
* EU approval to be unconditional - source
* Venture aims to compete with Google, Apple, Facebook
* EU Commission due to decide on joint venture by Sept. 19
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 European Union regulators will
approve plans by British mobile operators Vodafone, O2
and Everything Everywhere to set up a joint venture to allow
users to make payments and purchases with their phones, a person
following the deal said on Tuesday.
Vodafone, Telefonica's 02 and Everything Everywhere
, owned by France Telecom and Deutsche
Telekom, aim to compete with similar mobile payment
services from Google, Apple and Facebook
.
The mobile wallet scheme, called Project Oscar, allows users
to use their mobile for transactions instead of cash or cards.
It can also be used by retailers, banks and advertisers.
The European Commission, which has been examining the plan
since March, is expected to give approval this week, ahead of a
Sept. 19 deadline, said the person, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"It will be unconditional clearance," the person said.
The Commission declined to comment.
Critics such as Hutchison Whampoa's Three, the
smallest telecoms provider in Britain, said the proposed mobile
wallet would give the three partners a monopoly in mobile "push"
advertising and mobile payments.
Mobile payments are common in Japan and South Korea, as well
as in some developing countries where many people do not have
bank accounts, but where mobile phones are widespread.