UPDATE 1-Vodafone's Project Spring to pressure competitors

* Vodafone to use some Verizon Wireless proceeds to boost
capex
* Extra 6 bln stg allocated to 4G roll-out, fixed line
expansion
* Aims to make Vodafone a leader in network quality
* Move could force large competitors to ramp up spending
By Leila Abboud and Paul Sandle
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 3 Vodafone's plan to
boost investment in broadband and superfast mobile networks
after its $130 billion megadeal with Verizon could put
pressure on its European competitors to increase their own
spending.
Under its "Project Spring", Vodafone plans to raise its
capital expenditures by 6 billion pounds ($9.34 billion) over
three financial years to improve its networks across Europe and
in emerging markets including India, South Africa and Turkey.
With booming growth in data consumption by smartphones,
tablets and other connected devices, network quality is becoming
more and more important in the fight to win and retain
customers.
Vodafone's Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said the mobile
operator's large competitors would likely follow its example in
increasing spending on their networks.
"With the advent of 4G, there is a window for number one or
two players in each market to spring ahead and put more space
between us and smaller players," he told analysts on a call on
Tuesday.
"The operators with bigger shoulders will follow us, while
the smaller ones or the ones who are more financially
constrained may not be able to."
The pressure from a stronger Vodafone is likely to be
toughest for Telefonica in Spain, Germany, and Britain
and Telecom Italia in Italy. Both groups have high
debt levels that they have been trying to pay down.
Vodafone said roughly half the money from Project Spring
would go to mobile networks in Europe and elsewhere. It aims to
expand 4G coverage to more than 90 percent of the population by
2017 in its five main European markets - Germany, Britain,
Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
Up to a quarter of the cash will be spent on investing in
services for businesses, such as cloud computing, improving its
stores, both bricks and mortar and online, and on modernising
its customer support systems, the company said.
The remainder of the money will be spent on improving high
speed broadband, the latest sign of how once mobile-focused
Vodafone has pivoted to fixed-line services.
In June, Vodafone agreed to buy Germany's largest cable
operator, Kabel Deutschland, for 7.7 billion euros to
help defend itself against mounting competition in its most
important market.
Colao said Vodafone would continue to take a
market-by-market approach on whether to buy fixed-line assets,
build them alone or with partners, or keep renting capacity from
competitors.
Bankers have said Vodafone could spend heavily on further
acquisitions with the proceeds from the Verizon sale, such as
Italy's Fastweb, which is owned by Swisscom, and
Spanish cable operator Ono.
Colao played down such talk. "We have no intention to throw
money away so we will be disciplined. The decision is not an
emotional one - if buying assets is too expensive then we will
build them."
Vodafone spent 6.3 billion pounds on network investment in
its last fiscal year, so the three-year uptick does represent a
significant new effort for the group. But according to Bernstein
Research, Vodafone's capital expenditure-to-sales ratio, the
industry metric used to compare investment levels, has slightly
trailed the average of European telecom operators since 2007.
With Project Spring, Vodafone's network investments will be
higher than those of rivals. Bernstein analysts said some is
catch-up spending for the last two years when the British group
had a 13 percent capex-to-sales ratio versus an industry average
of 15-16 percent.
Vodafone said it would provide details on the financial
returns to be generated by the new investment programme in
November at its next results publication.
Vodafone shares were down 3.4 percent at 10:58 GMT, while
the European telecoms index was down 0.6 percent.