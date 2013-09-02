INSIGHT-Verizon, Vodafone CEOs talked in gym, agreed on price at breakfast

| Sept 2
Sept 2 In the end, all it took was a workout
session in the gym followed by conversation over breakfast at
San Francisco's Four Seasons hotel for Verizon Communications
Inc's Lowell McAdam and Vodafone Group Plc's
Vittorio Colao to bridge a $30 billion, 10-year-long gap between
their companies and strike the third-biggest corporate deal
ever.
The two CEOs, who have known each other for 20 years and are
close enough to have had dinner at each other's homes, had been
in regular touch at least since the fall of last year about the
fate of their Verizon Wireless joint venture, which was formed
in 2000 and is now the No. 1 U.S. mobile carrier.
In an interview on Monday, McAdam said that he and Colao
determined early on that they did not want to merge Vodafone and
Verizon into one global telecom behemoth. The alternative - for
Verizon to buy out Vodafone's 45 percent stake in Verizon
Wireless - was more attractive.
But the question was: at what price?
In April, sources told Reuters that Verizon was opening the
gambit with a roughly $100 billion proposal. In late July,
McAdam was discussing the matter on the phone with Colao, who
was calling in from Australia. Colao suggested they should meet
face-to-face and then flew over to San Francisco two days later,
as McAdam was there for a business trip.
"We got up early. We were both down at the gym together, we
had a brief conversation on the exercise bicycle," McAdam said,
adding they continued to talk over breakfast that morning.
"We looked at the final bit of data, and we said, 'Looks
like $130 billion is about the right number and let's see if we
can put a deal together around that.'"
They named the project, "River." Verizon was referred to as
"Hudson," after the Hudson River that flows past Manhattan;
Vodafone as "Thames" because of London's River Thames.
On Monday, after spending another month ironing out the
final details, the two reached a deal for Verizon to take
complete control of Verizon Wireless. Under the terms, Vodafone
will get $58.9 billion in cash, $60.2 billion in Verizon stock
and an additional $11 billion from smaller transactions.
The move closes a heady expansionist chapter for Vodafone,
one of Britain's best-known companies, which has grown rapidly
over the last 20 years through a spate of aggressive deals,
taking its brand into more than 30 countries across Europe,
Africa and India. Vodafone will return 71 percent of the net
proceeds to shareholders, including all of the stock, in a sign
that it does not expect to go on a new acquisition spree.
For Verizon, the deal will provide a massive boost to cash
flows at a time when growth is slowing in the U.S. wireless
market, where most cellphone users have smartphones, competition
is intensifying and carriers are turning to gadgets like tablets
to try to grow.
The addition of a massive extra debt load on Verizon's books
may, however, tie the company's hands if it wants to make any
other acquisitions, including spectrum, at least for a while.
But McAdam said the deal, which also comes at a time when
demand for data on mobile devices is growing, would add to
Verizon's earnings immediately and essentially pay for itself,
thanks to the increased cash flow from Verizon Wireless.
"We're on the verge of another major growth spurt in the
U.S. telecommunications market with machine to machine and cloud
and video over the top," McAdam said. "They're beginning to buy
some broadband assets, like Germany, so they had use for the
funds."
The deal could yield close to half a billion dollars in
advisory and financing fees for banks. It catapults Guggenheim
Partners, a privately owned financial services firm that has
been expanding, into the exclusive club of top 10 M&A advisors
so far this year. The deal also marks a
remarkable return of Paul Taubman, a former top Morgan Stanley
dealmaker whom McAdam personally asked to join his army
of deal advisers.
REBUILDING RELATIONSHIPS
The move is a defining event in the careers of McAdam, 59,
and Colao, 51, who rebuilt relations between the companies that
had soured after a failed attempt by their predecessors at
negotiating the deal in 2004 and subsequent arguments over
issues such as how often dividends should be paid from Verizon
Wireless to its owners.
Ivan Seidenberg, the former Verizon CEO who retired in 2011,
declined to comment on his own efforts to pull together a deal,
saying it was McAdam's "day to shine."
"Lowell is a no-nonsense, strong leader (who) leads by
example," Seidenberg said in an interview. "He never stops
working and learning. If you asked him how many of our stores he
has visited, it would amaze you."
McAdam said he benefited from Seidenberg's experience. "He's
been very encouraging through the whole process."
Some industry sources said McAdam's relaxed way of dealing
with people may have put him in a better position to negotiate
with Vodafone than Seidenberg, who they said was very smart, but
more combative than McAdam.
"It's a remarkable achievement to be able to do a deal of
this magnitude after such a short period at the helm," said
Verizon board member Hugh Price, referring to McAdam.
GOOD NEGOTIATOR
The early days of McAdam's tenure as CEO were seriously
marred by a labor dispute that lasted more than a year and
involved a contentious two-week strike by more than 40,000 of
its workers in August 2011.
But Larry Cohen, head of the Communications Workers of
America union, said that while it was a tough year, his frequent
conversations with McAdam during that time were not difficult.
"There's nothing I couldn't talk to him about. I'm not
saying we'd agree but you wouldn't have to beat about the bush.
He doesn't get excited," Cohen said. "He's somebody who
definitely seeks to solve problems, not just to create them or
accentuate differences."
McAdam, who grew up in the rural New York town of Somerset
and is an engineer by training, likes to keep fit. He socializes
with some employees during bike rides or a run rather than over
dinner or drinks.
But these workouts often turn into business meetings where
the employees have to provide answers on business issues while
they're both running or cycling. McAdam, who also served for six
years in the U.S. Navy, also likes to restore classic cars in
his spare time.
McAdam said dealing with the Vodafone CEO was easy: "I like
Vittorio."
Colao drew on a stronger and more trusting relationship with
McAdam, meeting him over dinner and wine, and sharing a passion
for cycling that once saw them ride in a 50 km (30 miles) race
together.
But Colao, who cut his teeth as a management consultant at
McKinsey & Co, also believes that negotiating major deals is an
art whose finest practitioners know how to wield power and
resist pressure. He is said to have used these lessons at the
negotiating table to do what his predecessors could not.
"He's a very good negotiator of deals because he is very
calm," said Michel Combes, Alcatel-Lucent's CEO who worked with
Colao as the head of Vodafone's European operations.
TRANSFORMATIONAL EVENT
As Verizon was contemplating a roughly $100 billion cash and
stock offer in April, Colao was biding his time, making it clear
he would only sell the 45 percent stake at what he considered to
be the right price.
In the ensuing weeks, pressure only increased on Verizon as
it realized a window of opportunity may again be closing.
Its stock was falling after reaching a 52-week high at the
end of April, in part due to rising interest rates and separate
deals by rivals Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc
that led to expectations that they would become more aggressive
competitors.
Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that it may
start tapering its massive bond buying program, leading to a
spike in rates. That meant it was getting more expensive for
Verizon to raise the huge pile of debt it needed to finance the
deal, and the costs could rise a lot further if a deal was
delayed.
Bankers from Guggenheim, including former Bear Stearns CEO
Alan Schwartz and Andrew Decker, had helped Verizon to put
together key terms of the proposal.
McAdam also rounded up the rest of the team that Verizon had
turned to in 2004 for the deal. He called on Taubman, who had
left his job at Morgan Stanley, for advice as well. He also
talked with JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman and others, several times
for advice.
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and
Barclays Plc are also advising Verizon as well as
providing a bridge loan to fund the deal. McAdam said he plans
to convert the bridge facility quickly to permanent financing,
most of it by the time the deal closes, due in the first quarter
of next year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG are
advising Vodafone. [ID: nL6N0GY399]
In 2004, when Verizon Wireless was much smaller, there was a
$25 billion price tag on the stake, McAdam said. He said a range
from $75 billion to $130 billion had been discussed in recent
years.
"This is a really transformational event for Verizon," he
said.