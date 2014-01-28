UPDATE 3-Vodafone, Verizon investors back $130 bln Verizon Wireless deal

By Paul Sandle and Sinead Carew
LONDON/NEW YORK Jan 28 Shareholders of both
Vodafone and Verizon Communications Inc approved
Verizon's $130 billion takeover of their Verizon Wireless
venture on Tuesday, paving the way for the third biggest deal in
corporate history.
Vodafone shareholders voted for one of the biggest payouts
ever as 71 percent of the deal's net proceeds - or $84 billion
including stock - will be returned to Vodafone shareholders from
the sale of Vodafone's 45 percent interest in Verizon Wireless
to majority owner Verizon.
"This is the largest single return of value to shareholders
in history," Vodafone Chairman Gerard Kleisterlee told the
shareholders at a meeting in London.
He said it left Vodafone in a strong financial position and
represented "the opening of an important new chapter in the
history of Vodafone."
Lowell McAdam, Verizon chairman and CEO, said the purchase
will give Verizon more financial flexibility to invest in new
technologies. "This is critical because we believe that, when it
comes to wireless growth, we are just getting started," McAdam
said in a statement.
With Vodafone selling one of its largest divisions and the
biggest U.S. wireless service, speculation has mounted that the
British firm could itself become a bid target.
AT&T, the second largest U.S. mobile operator, on
Monday ruled out a bid for Vodafone after being forced to make
its intentions clear by Britain's takeover panel but bankers and
analysts say it may still make a bid in the future.
When asked by an investor about AT&T's reported interest in
buying Vodafone, Kleisterlee said: "I read the newspapers as you
do, and I cannot comment on the speculation around Vodafone and
AT&T at this point of time."
Holders of 99.76 percent of Vodafone's shares backed the
Verizon Wireless sale, which is expected to conclude on Feb. 21,
with the share consolidation and return of value taking place
three days later.
In a preliminary count, about 97 percent of Verizon votes
cast were in favor of the proposal, according to the company.
Under the terms of their deal announced in September,
Vodafone is to get $58.9 billion in cash, $60.2 billion in
Verizon stock, and an additional $11 billion from smaller
transactions.
Verizon needed shareholder approval to issue up to 1.28
billion shares to Vodafone shareholders to proceed with the
deal.
At its special meeting on Tuesday shareholders also gave
Verizon the go-ahead to increase the number of shares issued by
an additional 2 billion. This was not a condition for the
Verizon Wireless deal, but will allow for additional stock to
support Verizon's growth and provide flexibility, the company
said.
Verizon shares were down one cent at $47.68 on the New York
Stock Exchange after the news. Vodafone shares closed roughly
flat at 223.44 pence in London.