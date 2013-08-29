Vodafone shares hit 12-year high on Verizon talks

LONDON Aug 29 Vodafone stock hit a
12-year high on Thursday after the UK-listed telecom confirmed
it was in talks to sell its 45 percent stake in a U.S. joint
venture to partner Verizon Communications.
At 0711 GMT, Vodafone's stock was up 8.3 percent at 205.01
pence, off a high of 207 pence, leading risers on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.5
percent.
Demand to trade the stock was strong after a delayed open,
with volume at nearly half its 90-day daily average after less
than 15 minutes trade. That compared with an average traded
volume across the FTSEurofirst 300 of less than 8 percent.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)