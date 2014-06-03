版本:
BRIEF-Vodafone, Rogers Comm sign Partner Market agreement in Canada

June 3 Vodafone Group Plc

* Vodafone group plc partner market agreement with Rogers Comms

* Rogers becomes Vodafone's exclusive partner in Canada and two companies will explore new business opportunities as well

* Partner market agreement extends Vodafone's international experience, innovation and scale to canadian market to generate revenue opportunities, cost savings and value for both companies and their customers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
