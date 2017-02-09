UPDATE 2-Voestalpine cleared over announcement of Texas cost overruns

* FMA probed communication of cost overruns at Texas plant
* Voestalpine expects higher Q4 earnings
* Reiterates outlook for FY 2016/17
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Feb 9 Austria's financial watchdog has
cleared steelmaker Voestalpine of any wrongdoing over
the way it informed investors of cost overruns at its Texas
plant, both parties said on Thursday.
Voestalpine announced plans to invest 550 million euros
($588 million) in a state-of-the-art plant in Corpus Christi,
Texas, in 2013, its largest foreign investment so far.
In January, it said the cost of the U.S. plant would rise to
about $990 million, prompting the FMA watchdog to investigate
whether Voestalpine had met European Union rules to immediately
publish information relevant to its share price.
"This (FMA) audit did not uncover any anomalies and the FMA
investigation was ended," Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told a
conference call. "Voestalpine has therefore complied with all
provisions of the stock exchange act and did not violate any
obligation to issue an ad hoc disclosure."
A spokesman for the FMA confirmed this.
Voestalpine also posted a 3.3 percent drop in nine-month
revenue to 8.1 billion euros ($8.7 billion), but reiterated its
full-year guidance for adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of around
1.45 billion euros and operating profit (EBIT) of around 814
million euros.
The group said it expected earnings to grow significantly in
the fourth quarter due to stabilising raw material prices, a
stronger oil and gas sector and higher steel contract prices.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) for the nine months to the end of December fell 12
percent to 1.06 billion euros.
Stripping out one-off effects in the previous year, however,
would reduce that decline to 0.8 percent, Voestalpine said.
At 1140 GMT, Voestalpine shares were down 1.2 percent at
38.825 euros.
($1 = 0.9351 euros)
