J&J to buy hair care products maker Vogue for $3.3 bln

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it would acquire Vogue International, a privately held hair care and personal care products maker, for about $3.3 billion in cash.
The acquisition will give the company access to Vogue's OGX collection of shampoos and the FX line of hair styling products among other products.
Vogue's products are sold in the United States and in 38 other countries, Johnson & Johnson said. The transaction is not expected to have an impact on the company's 2016 sales or earnings forecasts. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process