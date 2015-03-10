Germany's Voith launches sale of industrial services business -sources

FRANKFURT, March 10 German engineering group
Voith is launching the sale of its industrial services business
in a potential 350 million euro ($375 million) deal, two people
familiar with the matter said.
The unlisted group is seeking to catch up with a rapid
technological shift in the manufacturing sector from mechanical
and electrical to digital systems.
Voith has appointed investment bank Rothschild to
find a buyer, the sources added.
Rothschild declined to comment and a Voith spokesman was not
immediately available for comment.
The business being sold employs 18,000 staff in maintenance
and assembly services for the auto, energy and chemicals
industries and posted sales of 1.2 billion euros last year.
Voith Chief Executive Hubert Lienhard said last month that
he wants to focus on the so-called Industrial Internet, through
which traditional supply chains are being turned into business
networks capable of capitalising on the latest digital trends.
He also announced a restructuring that includes 1,600 job
cuts, mainly in its ailing paper machine tools operation.
As part of its push into increased automation and
digitisation of manufacturing processes, Voith acquired a 25
percent stake in industrial robot maker Kuka last
year.
Voith is expected to market the industrial services business
to peers such as Spie and Tyco, as well as buyout groups
such as EQT, Apax, Bridgepoint and DBAG, which have experience
with similar assets, the sources said.
Other sources close to potential buyers said that the
business could be valued at seven to eight times its earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
The business posted EBITDA of 38 million euros last year,
but excluding certain one-offs, its core earnings were about 45
million euros, the sources said.
($1 = 0.9335 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)