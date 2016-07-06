Volaris wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over 2013 offering

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 The Mexican low-cost airline Volaris on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by investors who claimed they suffered losses after being misled in materials for the company's 2013 initial public offering of American depositary shares.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said the plaintiffs failed to show that Volaris' alleged misstatements were material. The judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)