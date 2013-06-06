Mexico's Volaris files for IPO of up to $100 mln

June 6 Volaris Aviation Holding Co, operator of low-cost Mexican airline Volaris, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of American Depository Shares.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment bank are underwriting the IPO, Volaris told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Net proceeds would be used to repay loans and for pre-delivery payments for aircraft, the company said. ()

Volaris, which has 43 Airbus A320 aircraft, operates up to 220 daily flight segments and serves 30 cities in Mexico and 10 in the United States.

The company, backed by private equity firms such as Indigo Partners LLC, intends to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VLRS."

The airline reported net profit of $16.4 million on revenue of $946 million for 2012.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.