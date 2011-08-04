Volatility back with a vengeance as VIX tops 30

* Options risk gauge settles at best levels since July '10

* VIX tops 31.28 high set on heels of Japan quake in March

* VIX logs biggest daily percentage gain since Feb 2007

* VIX futures trade at a discount to VIX, set daily record

* Puts outpace calls in S&P 500, SPDR S&P 500 Trust

By Doris Frankel

CHICAGO, Aug 4 Option investors scrambled to protect their portfolios on Thursday as Wall Street stocks plunged broadly in their worst sell-off in two years.

Many nervous investors who fled stocks turned to options to manage further downside risk in the market. That sent the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's barometer of investor anxiety known as the VIX .VIX, to its highest levels since July 2010, surpassing the 31.28 high set after Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March.

The VIX ended at 31.66 -- up a whopping 35.41 percent on the day -- its biggest one-day percentage gain since February 2007.

"There is a significant level of fear in the market," said optionMonster analyst Chris McKhann. "The market was on hold waiting for a resolution of the debt ceiling debate, but now it looks like people are focusing on both the economy and the effects of the agreement."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI and the S&P 500 Index .SPX tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday on fear the United States is staring at another recession and Europe's sovereign debt crisis is swallowing Italy and Spain, two of its largest economies. For details, see [ID:nN1E7731YT]

"In reality, the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program or QE2 has probably missed the mark. It was maybe derailed by the disruption of activity from the Japanese earthquake or it failed to encourage sufficient lending," said Andrew Wilkinson, senior market analyst at Interactive Brokers Group.

The break of the March lows in the S&P 500 has investors worriedly looking over their shoulders and wondering if the earlier euphoria that led to a rally in the S&P since August 2010 was simply misplaced, he added.

RECORD DAY

MKM Partners derivatives strategist Jim Strugger views a 30 volatility reading as critical.

"Every volatility shock warrants respect because history suggests that even though the average volatility peak during the current volatility regime is around 30, there is precedent that the VIX could move up into the mid-40s level," he said.

But he noted this is not as much shock such as the 80 VIX reading during the financial crisis in the fall of 2008.

Still, the stock market sell-off on Thursday was the worst since the depths of the Great Recession in early 2009 in what has turned out to be a market correction. The 4.78-percent drop in the S&P 500 puts it more than 10 percent below its April 29 high.

Trading in the U.S. options market was heavy and "reflects the high level of fear," said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.

About 19.5 million puts and 15 million calls changed hands across U.S. exchanges, above the combined average daily volume of 16.9 million contracts, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Turnover in SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY.P) was 2.8 times the typical levels as nearly two puts traded for every call. In the S&P, volume was double the norm on a put-to-call ratio of 2.20, above its recent average of 1.84, Trade Alert data shows.

VIX options and futures were popular. VIX calls far outnumbered puts and 137,132 VIX futures contracts traded, a new single day record, according to the CBOE Futures Exchange.

But VIX futures all traded at a discount to VIX, indicating traders expect the volatility to be short-lived, McKhann added.

"Investor panic is at hand," said Larry McMillan, president of McMillan Analysis Corp. "One can never tell where a panic will bottom, but oversold conditions are reaching historic levels, so a sharp but short-lived rally can arise at any time."

"But the major trend is now down, and nearly all the players have been wounded. That will take time to heal," he added.