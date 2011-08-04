Volatility back with a vengeance as VIX tops 30

* Options risk gauge settles at best levels since July '10
* VIX tops 31.28 high set on heels of Japan quake in March
* VIX logs biggest daily percentage gain since Feb 2007
* VIX futures trade at a discount to VIX, set daily record
* Puts outpace calls in S&P 500, SPDR S&P 500 Trust
By Doris Frankel
CHICAGO, Aug 4 Option investors scrambled to
protect their portfolios on Thursday as Wall Street stocks
plunged broadly in their worst sell-off in two years.
Many nervous investors who fled stocks turned to options to
manage further downside risk in the market. That sent the CBOE
Volatility Index, Wall Street's barometer of investor anxiety
known as the VIX .VIX, to its highest levels since July 2010,
surpassing the 31.28 high set after Japan's earthquake and
tsunami in March.
The VIX ended at 31.66 -- up a whopping 35.41 percent on
the day -- its biggest one-day percentage gain since February
2007.
"There is a significant level of fear in the market," said
optionMonster analyst Chris McKhann. "The market was on hold
waiting for a resolution of the debt ceiling debate, but now it
looks like people are focusing on both the economy and the
effects of the agreement."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI and the S&P 500
Index .SPX tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday on fear
the United States is staring at another recession and Europe's
sovereign debt crisis is swallowing Italy and Spain, two of its
largest economies. For details, see [ID:nN1E7731YT]
"In reality, the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program or
QE2 has probably missed the mark. It was maybe derailed by the
disruption of activity from the Japanese earthquake or it
failed to encourage sufficient lending," said Andrew Wilkinson,
senior market analyst at Interactive Brokers Group.
The break of the March lows in the S&P 500 has investors
worriedly looking over their shoulders and wondering if the
earlier euphoria that led to a rally in the S&P since August
2010 was simply misplaced, he added.
RECORD DAY
MKM Partners derivatives strategist Jim Strugger views a 30
volatility reading as critical.
"Every volatility shock warrants respect because history
suggests that even though the average volatility peak during
the current volatility regime is around 30, there is precedent
that the VIX could move up into the mid-40s level," he said.
But he noted this is not as much shock such as the 80 VIX
reading during the financial crisis in the fall of 2008.
Still, the stock market sell-off on Thursday was the worst
since the depths of the Great Recession in early 2009 in what
has turned out to be a market correction. The 4.78-percent drop
in the S&P 500 puts it more than 10 percent below its April 29
high.
Trading in the U.S. options market was heavy and "reflects
the high level of fear," said WhatsTrading.com options
strategist Frederic Ruffy.
About 19.5 million puts and 15 million calls changed hands
across U.S. exchanges, above the combined average daily volume
of 16.9 million contracts, according to options analytics firm
Trade Alert.
Turnover in SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY.P) was 2.8 times the
typical levels as nearly two puts traded for every call. In the
S&P, volume was double the norm on a put-to-call ratio of 2.20,
above its recent average of 1.84, Trade Alert data shows.
VIX options and futures were popular. VIX calls far
outnumbered puts and 137,132 VIX futures contracts traded, a
new single day record, according to the CBOE Futures Exchange.
But VIX futures all traded at a discount to VIX, indicating
traders expect the volatility to be short-lived, McKhann
added.
"Investor panic is at hand," said Larry McMillan, president
of McMillan Analysis Corp. "One can never tell where a panic
will bottom, but oversold conditions are reaching historic
levels, so a sharp but short-lived rally can arise at any
time."
"But the major trend is now down, and nearly all the
players have been wounded. That will take time to heal," he
added.