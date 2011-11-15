UPDATE 1-Union says few workers on strike at Peru's Volcan

* Strike aims to hit one of company's three main areas

* Round of talks slated for Tuesday after strike starts (Adds details, background)

By Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Nov 15 Only a minority of workers downed tools in a strike that started on Tuesday at Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM) Yauli operations while most stayed on the job, a union leader said Tuesday.

Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc and workers are demanding a bigger share of the company's surging profits. Labor and management will hold another round of wage talks on Tuesday after negotiations on Monday failed, union leader Arsenio Perez said.

The strike appeared unlikely to impact production or global metals prices and its limited strength could allow President Ollanta Humala to skirt what might have been yet another thorny issue for him to deal with in Peru's vast mining sector.

Since being sworn in three months ago, Humala has taken a more proactive role trying to mediate labor and environmental disputes in the country's vast mining sector than his predecessor, Alan Garcia, whose term was marred by bouts of violent protests over mining and oil projects.

But the government of Humala, a leftist former military officer, has struggled to end a walkout at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde copper pit that has lasted more than a month [ID:nN1E7A31OW].

His administration, which says the fruits of the country's long economic boom must be shared more widely, has also been trying with mixed success to calm lingering conflicts over new mines that could delay investments. [ID:nN1E7AA0TE].

The strike aimed to include several thousand of workers Volcan's Mahr Tunel concentrator and the San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra mines in the Yauli area of Peru, a top global metals producer.

Volcan recently reported a third-quarter profit of $100 million, a 63 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago on higher metals prices despite lower output.

Zinc output in the third quarter was 78,694 tonnes while silver production was 5.09 million ounces. Besides Yauli, Volcan also has significant operations in the regions of Chungar and Cerro de Pasco.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of both zinc and plata.

Volcan churns out about 2 percent of the world's mined silver supply and its mines included in the strike account for about 44 percent of the company's silver output.

It also produces about 3 percent of the world's zinc, and its mines included in the strike churn out 40 percent of its zinc.

Volcan officials were not available for comment. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by John Picinich)