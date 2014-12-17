Philips to buy medical device maker Volcano for $1.2 bln including debt

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 Philips will acquire Volcano Corp, a U.S.-based medical device maker, for $1.2 billion including debt, to expand in the image-guided therapy market.
Philips will offer $18 per share for Volcano, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
The offer is at a premium of about 57 percent to Volcano's closing price on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to add to Philips' earnings per share by 2017, according to the statement.
Volcano makes imaging catheters used in the diagnoses of coronary and peripheral artery disease. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.