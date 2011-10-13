Volksbanken eyes mutual liability association-sources

VIENNA Oct 13 Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI plans to form a mutual liability association with its main regional bank shareholders in a reorganisation that will strengthen its capital, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The supervisory board of the Vienna-based bank that failed this year's European stress test was meeting on Thursday evening to address the plan, the owner and supervisory sources said. If approved, it would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital and prevent the necessity for more state aid.

Volksbanken declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber)