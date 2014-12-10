UPDATE 1-Banca Transilvania to buy Volksbanken Romania unit

* Banca Transilvania signs contract to buy unit

* Closing expected in H1 2015 pending regulatory approval

* No financial details revealed (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Dec 10 Banca Transilvania, Romania's third-biggest bank, will buy part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's Romanian business in a deal triggered by Volksbanken's radical shrinking cure, the Austrian bank said.

Volksbanken (VBAG) gave no financial details in a statement that said the deal was set to close in the first half of 2015 pending regulatory approval. Banca Transilvania had no immediate comment ahead of a news conference in Bucharest.

Volksbanken had to sell the business, in which it holds 51 percent, by the end of next year under a revamp mandated by the European Commission in return for allowing state aid.

"With the sale of Volksbank Romania, VBAG reached another major milestone in the implementation of the EU restructuring plan," Chief Executive Stephan Koren said.

Volksbanken, which failed this year's stress test of banks' ability to withstand shocks, plans to turn itself into a "bad bank" to wind down remaining assets.

Volksbank Romania S.A. has 135 branches, 190,000 clients and total assets of 3.1 billion euros ($3.8 billion), VBAG said.

Other owners include Groupe BPCE with 24.5 percent, DZ Bank with 16.4 percent and WGZ Bank with 8.14 percent.

Rothschild & Cie and the Schoenherr law firm advised the sellers, VBAG said.

($1 = 0.8083 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely/Keith Weir)