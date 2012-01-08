Audi looks beyond Chattanooga for plant site-paper

FRANKFURT Jan 8 Volkswagen's premium car brand Audi is mulling sites for its own North American manufacturing plant beyond the new VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Audi's chief executive told a German newspaper.

"I am certain that the Chattanooga plant will see good capacity utilisation even without Audi," Rupert Stadler told Handelsblatt newspaper in an article released in advance of publication on Monday.

Audi plans to grow substantially in North America and building its own production facility is part of that strategy, Stadler told the paper ahead of the opening of the Detroit auto show.

"It is not a question of if, but only of when," he said.

Audi has said an assembly plant would be warranted once U.S. sales reach about 150,000. The company sold 117,561 vehicles there last year, a near 16 percent rise compared with 2010.

Stadler told Reuters in an interview last month that while making use of the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga would require somewhat less investment, cars exported from the United States would attract high customs duties.

Mexico also offered advantages as a manufacturing location due to its labour flexibility and lower wages, he told Reuters.