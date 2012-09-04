UPDATE 1-Audi picks San Jose Chiapa for new Mexico plant

* Audi to start construction of new plant in mid-2013
* Production of Q5 SUV at new plant to start in 2016
* Plant to strengthen Volkswagen's operations in Puebla
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Audi picked San Jose
Chiapa as the site for its new plant for sport utility vehicles
in Mexico, ta king advantage of parent Volkswagen's
suppliers in the region, a s the luxury marque seeks to boost its
presence in the United States.
Audi said earlier this year it planned to build a factory in
Mexico - its first in the Americas - in a step designed to take
advantage of low labour costs and an exemption from import
duties in some regions there to help it reach its target of
selling 1 million cars in the U.S. by 2018.
The new plant in Puebla announced by Audi on Tuesday will
strengthen VW's operations in the central Mexican state, where
Europe's biggest carmaker already makes the Jetta compact sedan,
its best-selling U.S. model, and the new Beetle.
The move will also bring VW closer to rivalling Nissan
< 7201.T> in volume in Mexico and help its premium car brand Audi
ca tch up with BMW and Mercedes in the
United States. The two German competitors have had production
footprints in the world's No.2 auto market since the 1990s and
each sell about twice as many cars there as Audi.
Ramping up regional production and purchasing may also help
VW to reduce its exposure to unfavourable currency fluctuations
which have long weighed on the carmaker's results in the United
States, where it aims to return to profit next year.
Audi said on Tuesday it picked the location for the factory
- on which it plans to spend less than $2 billion - based on
good transport connections and its vicinity to universities and
technical schools.
VW also started building a second Mexican factory in Silao
in 2011 to produce 330,000 engines per year to furnish regional
vehicle production. A VW factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee to
make U.S.-style versions of the Passat mid-sized sedan was
opened last year.
A member of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA),
Mexico has favourable wage costs and is exempt from import
duties. It also has a free trade deal with the European Union.
Mexican auto production and exports rose in July from the
same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association
(AMIA) said in its latest report, in a positive sign for the
country's economy.
Almost 68 percent of the vehicles exported went to the
United States, Mexico's main trading partner, compared to 64
percent in July last year.
Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW has said it expects production
at its Mexican facilities to rise 20 percent this year to
615,000 vehicles from 2011, compared with expected Mexican
economic growth of at least 3.5 percent.
VW, which has pledged to become the world's biggest auto
manufacturer no later than 2018, has a goal of boosting group
vehicle sales in the United States, the world's second largest
car market, to 1 million by 2018, with 200,000 units from Audi.
Construction work on Audi's new factory should start in
mid-2013, and the factory will produce as many as 150,000 Q5
sport utility vehicles from 2016, Audi said.