UPDATE 1-VW agrees to kick the "Crackberry" habit

* VW, works council agree to deactivate e-mails at night
* VW is pioneer in enforcing e-mail blackout
* Few other companies forcing workers to lay off e-mails
FRANKFURT, Dec 23 The backlash against
twenty-four-hour connectivity has started.
Carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to deactivate
e-mails on German staff Blackberry devices out of office hours
to give them a break.
Under an agreement with labour representatives, staff at
Europe's biggest automaker will receive e-mails via Blackberry
from half an hour before they start work until half an hour
after they finish, and will be in blackout-mode the rest of the
time, a spokesman for VW said.
The new email regime applies to staff covered by collective
bargaining so it would seem board level executives will still be
slaves to their Blackberries.
Very few companies have taken such drastic measures to force
workers towards a better work-life balance.
Telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom
introduced a "Smart-Device-Policy" last year that calls on
workers to claim communication-free time when they are off work,
in exchange for a promise that management will not expect them
to read e-mails or pick up the phone all the time.
"Mobile communication devices offer a great amount of
freedom, but also embody the risk of no longer being able to
switch off," the company said.
Kasper Rorsted, the chief executive of consumer goods maker
Henkel, told a German newspaper last month that he
was imposing a Blackberry-free week for the management board
between Christmas and New Year - unless there is an emergency.
"I don't want to have to read mails just because someone is
bored somewhere and wants to show he's busy," he told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Volkswagen, which has about 400,000 employees worldwide,
aims to overtake Japan's Toyota as the world's biggest
carmaker by 2018 by selling 10 million vehicles per year.
VW's move comes two months after millions of customers of
the Blackberry -- made by Research in Motion --
were frustrated by a three-day global service disruption,
showing how much many rely on continuous, reliable e-mail and
instant messenger service.
But in Europe's biggest economy, where burnout is blamed for
almost 10 million sick days a year, labour representatives are
keen to limit the amount of time that employees spend responding
to e-mails at weekends and during vacation.
German IT body Bitkom published a study this year showing
that 88 percent of German workers are reachable for clients,
colleagues and bosses by e-mail or mobile phone outside of
working hours, compared with only 73 percent two years ago.
RIGHT TO CONNECTIVITY
The move at Volkswagen will affect 1,154 workers at the
company's six plants in Germany, daily Wolfsburger Allgemeine
Zeitung cited VW works council member Heinz-Joachim Thust as
saying this week.
So far, he said, the response to the decision to deactivate
e-mails at night has been very positive.
Not everyone has signed up to the idea that a country which
prides itself on being the industrial heartbeat of Europe can do
without workers being available at all hours.
A spokeswoman for RWE said the German utility had
no agreement comparable to the one at Volkswagen and indicated
it was unlikely there was going to be one anytime soon.
"You have to take into account that at a utility many
employees need to be reachable and on the job all the time since
they have to make sure that power and gas are flowing night and
day, that lights are on and that it's warm inside," she said.
For some employees their handheld devices have become so
addictive that the term "CrackBerry" has been coined.
As Financial Times columnist Jurek Martin wrote this week:
"The Declaration of Independence states, quite clearly, that all
Americans have an inalienable right to life, liberty and
connectivity, previously known as the pursuit of happiness."