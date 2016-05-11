Volkswagen recommends shareholders back management at AGM

FRANKFURT May 11 Volkswagen on
Wednesday recommended that shareholders ratify the actions of
the management board since an investigation into the emissions
scandal had so far failed to turn up potential wrongdoing by
senior managers.
Shareholders are commonly asked to vote at German companies'
annual general meetings on whether to endorse top management's
actions in the previous year. VW is due to hold its annual
general meeting on June 22.
Volkswagen said any ratification did not waive the
possibility of seeking compensation at a later stage and that
the recommendation to endorse managers was based on the
presumption that investigators did not uncover any wrongdoing.
U.S. law firm Jones Day is still in the process of
finalising an investigation into what role managers may have
played when the carmaker cheated United States vehicle emissions
tests.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina
Bellon)