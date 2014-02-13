BRIEF-VW: No connection between Tennessee employees vote on union representation, company decision on where to build new product for US market

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
DETROIT Feb 13 Volkswagen AG : * Says there is no connection between the Chattanooga, Tennessee employees' decision about whether to be represented by a union and the company decision about where to build a new vehicle for the U.S. market
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A