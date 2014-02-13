版本:
2014年 2月 13日

BRIEF-VW: No connection between Tennessee employees vote on union representation, company decision on where to build new product for US market

DETROIT Feb 13 Volkswagen AG : * Says there is no connection between the Chattanooga, Tennessee employees' decision about whether to be represented by a union and the company decision about where to build a new vehicle for the U.S. market
