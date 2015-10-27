Britain in contact with Germany over VW testing, interim results by year-end

LONDON Oct 27 Britain has been in contact with Germany over the testing of Volkswagen models after the carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. emissions tests, a British official said, with both countries looking to cooperate over testing certain models.

"Our Secretary of State was in contact with his counterpart in Germany," Michael Hurwitz, Director of the Energy, Technology and International Directorate at the Department for Transport, told Briish lawmakers on parliament's Environmental Audit Committee on Tuesday.

"They were very keen that there was no duplication of effort (on testing) ... We are trying to work out what would be a sensible cooperative programme of testing," he said, adding that certain initial findings would be made at the end of the year. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by David Goodman)